It’s that curious time of the year again as children become more then usually interested in vegetables, well pumpkins at least.

With Halloween approaching, pumpkins come into their own with the humble crop transformed into ghoulish jack o’lanterns ready to welcome - or warn away - the possee of trick or treaters on October 31.

As this year’s crop reaches harvest time, several patches in our, ahem, patch, will open their gates for picking and lots more family fun.

A dazzling array of pumpkins await

So here are a few venues to choose from ….

Bowthorpe Park Farm

Pumpkins are at the heart of Bowthorpe’s spooky Halloween event over the half-term hols and this year the venue has beefed up its armoury.

There’s a new pumpkin cannon to blast at targets, and on the Monday and Wednesday a scary Disney character will be looking for naughty children!

Every child receives a ticket on entry for a free pumpkin to pick from the patch before heading over to the barn to carve their creation.

Bowthorpe has upped the ante this year

Navigate your way through the bale maize, listen to spooky halloween tales from a storyteller and say hello to the resident cows, pigs, chickens and sheep.

The farm will be serving up their Pedigree Lincoln Red Burgers and Lincolnshire sausages with hot and cold refreshments and sweet spooky treats.



Booking is required at https://bowthorpeparkfarm.co.uk/events/ and children must be accompanied by an adult.

Where - Bowthorpe Park Farm, Manthorpe, Bourne

When - Oct 19-27 (from 10am)

The Bell's bike

Bell’s Pumpkin Patch

Bell’s proudly bills itself as East of England’s largest and original pumpkin patch and returns from Saturday, October 12, opening with a giant pumpkin competition.

They offer more than 300 varieties of the not-so-humble squash, and on-site pumpkin carving so you can leave all the mess behind.

Bell’s also lays claim to the UK’s largest pumpkin cannon - the Pumptastic Master Blaster - which can be fired in exchange for a donation to charity.

A circus entertainer Ady and fairground carousel add to the fun at Bell's

There is also an expanded assault course, ride on tractors, tiny tots area, potato catapults, tug of war, bounce and climb area, and guided tractor tours.

The Makers Market showcases local food producers, artists and craft sellers, while circus skills entertainer and funfair add to the enjoyment.

Tickets can be booked in advance from www.bellspumpkinpatch.com

Bell's Pumpkin Patch opens from October 12

Where - Bell’s Gardening Outlet, Lowfields Road, Benington, Boston

When - October 12-13, Oct 19-27 (9am-5pm)

Spalding Pumpkin Festival

Spalding Pumpkin Festival will be held in the town centre this month

The annual event celebrates the district’s harvest traditions with activities including live entertainment, food and gift stalls, games, arts and crafts.

The town’s regular Saturday market will be joined by specialist artisan stallholders selling a range of seasonal-themed food, drinks and gifts.

Take a stroll down 'Pumpkin Street' to see the incredible pumpkin-inspired sculptures by local artist Jonathan Nichols, before heading over to the main stage for live entertainment, including 'Anna' from Frozen and the cast of this year's Spalding pantomime - Snow White.

Artist Jonathan Nicholls with his sculptures at the Spalding Pumpkin Festival

There’s also a vintage carousel ride, an autumn shadow booth, street entertainment and a harvest-themed fancy dress competition.

Where - Spalding town centre

When - Saturday, Oct 12 (11am-3pm)

Tyrrell’s Farm

After opening up to the public three years ago, many families return year after year to this well-established pick your own pumpkin event.

An array of varieties await at Tyrrells

They grow many different varieties, from the traditional orange pumpkins and white specimens to knobbly ’goosebumps’ pumpkins and giant pumpkins.

For those of you who need a bit more quiet while picking, Tyrell’s hold an autism awareness quiet hour from 9am to 10am on Saturday, October 12.

Refreshments are available, and entry and parking is free.

Where - Tyrrell’s Farm, Backgate, Cowbit PE12 6AP

When - Oct 5-6, Oct 12-13, Oct 19-27 (10am-4pm)

Ketton Pumpkins

Pick your own perfect pumpkin for your spooky jack-o-lantern at this family-run farm.

Ketton Pumpkins

Entry is free, with pumpkins starting at £1 each

Where - Holmes Farm , Aldgate PE9 3SX

When - Oct 5-6, Oct 12-13, Oct 19-27 (10am-4pm)

Syston Park Farm

Syston Park promises pumpkins of all different shapes, sizes and colours, from quirky gourds to delicious squashes and shiny orange pumpkins perfect for carving.

Put on your wellies, grab a barrow and head out into the fields to find your perfect pumpkin.

Where - Syston Park, Grantham NG32 2BZ

When - Pumpkin picking every day from October 1 except Mondays (Tues-Sat - 9.30am to 4.30pm; Sun 10am-4pm)

Fotheringhay Pumpkin Patch

Fotheringhay will be open every weekend in October as well as the half-term school holidays.

As well as many different varieties of pumpkins to choose from, there will be photo opportunities, a bouncy castle on selected dates, pedal and vintage tractors, farm animals and refreshments, including stone-baked pizza, sweet treats and hot drinks.

Entry is free and there’s no need to book.

Where - Stonepit Lodge Farm, Fotheringhay, Peterborough

When - Oct 5-6, Oct 12-13, Oct 19-20, Oct 26-31 (10am to 4pm)

Belvoir Castle

As well as pumpkins, there’s plenty of hocus pocus in store at Belvoir Castle with the launch of its new enchanted Halloween trail.

Witches have taken over at Belvoir Castle for halloween

Belvoir’s adventure playground has been taken over by Betty the Witch and her sisters. Little witches and wizards will need to hunt round the decorated playground to collect the ingredients the witches have misplaced and create a spellbinding charm to protect the castle.

Extra art and witchcrafts await at Belvoir Castle’s pumpkin painting. Whether it’s a spooky face or an eerie Halloween design, families can put their creative skills to the test and craft their own pumpkin masterpiece to take home.

There is a 10 per cent discount for tickets bought in advance. Visit www.belvoircastle.com for prices

Pumpkin carving is part of the spooky fun at Belvoir Castle

Where - Belvoir Castle, Woolsthorpe Road, Grantham NG32 1PA

When - Oct 19 to Nov 2

Rutland Farm Park

Fun-filled pumpkin carving events for both adults and children will take place at 11am and 2pm on Friday, October 18, and again on Friday, October 25. Unleash your creativity as you carve your own spooky or silly designs, surrounded by the autumnal charm of the farm. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned pumpkin artist, this family-friendly event is perfect for all skill levels. Book your spot now and get carving! £8 per pumpkin and children must be supervised by adults - bookings do not include entry to the Farm Park.

Where - Rutland Farm Park, Oakham

When - Oct 18 and 25

Have we missed any pumpkin events? Send details to: news@lincsonline.co.uk