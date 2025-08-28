A treasure trail that explores some of the quirkiest facts about Stamford is taking place on Sunday (August 31).

By teaming up with Frank Newbon’s History of Stamford Facebook group, mental wellbeing charity MindSpace Stamford has put together a trail of clues through the town for people to follow.

They include facts about the first hot air balloon flight to take place in Stamford, how a whole building was moved from one location to another part of town, and where the remaining part of the old fire station can be found.

MindSpace Stamford is holding a treasure trail on Sunday, August 31. Image: MindSpace

The trail, which costs £5 for a map and starts at The Cornish Bakery in High Street, will be open from 10am to 1pm, allowing people to have a scenic walk, explore the town and use clues to crack a code. There will be refreshments at the end, a prize for each child with a completed map, and games for families.

Each completed trail will be entered into a prize draw to win an year’s free entry to the Burghley Gardens and Adventure Playground, Hide and Secrets, or afternoon tea at The Orangery at Burghley House.

Those wishing to book a place and pay in advance can do so at tinyurl.com/StamfordTreasure

Pip Tiffin from MindSpace said: “We are really excited to host this year’s treasure trail, and to work with people in our community to create an event that gives families a fun and interesting day out while helping us raise much-needed funds.

“All the money will support the work that MindSpace does in and around Stamford, especially the running of our brand new hub.”

MindSpace Stamford announced earlier this month that it is moving from Broad Street to new premises in Red Lion Street.

This will enable the charity to hold more group activities at the same time.