Heroes and heroines will help entertain visitors to a village scarecrow festival.

About 40 scarecrows made to resemble figures from history, politics, literature and pop culture will feature at the Uffington Scarecrow Festival on Sunday, May 4 and Bank Holiday Monday, May 5, 11am to 4pm.

Included in the mix are children’s book character Captain Underpants, and TV personality Lenny Henry, already created and take their places on the trail.

Vivian, 6, and Yves, 4, with Lenny Henry, Captain Underpants and their creator, Vanessa Kimberley

As well as the scarecrow trail and family quiz there will be a dog show, classic cars and motorbikes, historic flypasts, alpacas, farm machinery, stalls and games.

LincsOnline cartoonist John Elson will be drawing caricatures of festival-goers, while those wanting refreshments can visit the barbecue, the cake stall and sit down for a cup of tea - or something a little stronger.

Entry is £5 per car, which includes a map, quiz sheet and programme, or £2.50 for those arriving on foot. All proceeds support local groups and facilities, including the village hall, school, cricket club, and St Michael and All Angels’ Church.

John Elson will be producing caricature portraits at Uffington Scarecrow Festival

The Uffington Scarecrow Festival is on its way

For more details, visit uffington.org.uk/scarecrows or email scarecrows@uffington.org.uk