An internationally-renowned musician who can solve a Rubik’s Cube while playing the harp is coming to a town venue next week.

Jazz harpist Park Stickney will be performing at the United Reformed Church, in Star Lane, Stamford on Wednesday (June 11) at 7.30pm (doors 7pm).

The concert has been organised by acclaimed Stamford harpist, and Park’s friend, Eleanor Turner.

Jazz comes to Stamford next week

“He is the world’s most famous jazz harpist and has various tricks like being able to solve a Rubik’s cube in one hand while playing the harp with the other,” she said. “He’s brilliant fun.”

The evening will also feature a set by jazz trio Gustaf, Frederick and Isabel.

Tickets cost £16, or £8 for concessions (including students and Universal Credit) £8, and admission for children is free.

A drink is included with the ticket price, and further refreshments are available for a small donation which will all go to UNICEF.

For more information, www.eleanorturner.biz