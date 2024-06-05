A trophy has been named in honour of a beloved teacher and football coach.

Lincoln City Football Club and the Young Person’s Learning Provision held the first ever Peter Brown Trophy Match, in memory of Boston man Peter Brown.

It wasn’t until a Facebook post was shared with his daughter Georgia Laidlaw Brown, from Bottesford, that she knew her father had been honoured.

Peter Brown.

“It made me cry with pride,” said Georgia.

Peter - who died on December 31, 2023 aged 73 - was a teacher for over 30 years in Boston and a maths and English tutor with Lincolnshire County Council’s Young Person’s Learning Provision.

Georgia added: “He was so popular with both staff and pupils there that they wanted to dedicate the trophy to him as he impacted them all. It was such a lovely surprise.

“I’m so proud and it’s the most beautiful and fitting tribute for my dad who loved football and loved teaching.

“He’d absolutely loved it and I can’t thank YPLP and Lincoln City FC enough for this kind gesture.”

Originally from Shropshire, Peter moved to Boston in 1993 and became deputy headteacher at Boston West Academy.

He taught at several other schools within the town, as well as teaching abroad in countries including Egypt, Kuwait and Nigeria.

Peter also achieved a UEFA coaching licence and taught football to girls and boys at the schools he taught at.

Georgia added: “No words can really describe how great a man my dad was.

“He was a true gent, an incredible teacher and was also a friend and role model to his pupils.

“He had a way of making people feel comfortable enough to shine and he brought the best out of people.

“He absolutely loved football, Boston United and Arsenal the most, but he loved the sport.

“Playing it, coaching it and watching it. He was very passionate about football and I think he’d be honoured that YPLP and Lincoln City have made this trophy in his name.

“My dad was the kind of person to big everyone up around him and to know that so many people thought so highly of him would make him so happy.

“I think he’s looking over everyone with a huge smile on his face.”

The first ever Peter Brown Trophy match was played between YPLP teams from south and north Lincolnshire on Saturday, May 24, at the LNER Stadium, Lincoln City’s home ground.

The final score was Lincolnshire North winning, beating Lincolnshire South 7-6.

The trophy match is set to be an annual tournament between YPLP teams.

Following the match, Lincolnshire County Council shared a tribute on social media to Peter, calling him a “popular tutor and huge football fan”.