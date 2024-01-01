Home   Grantham

Cash box stolen in town centre robbery

A cash box was stolen from a cash-in-transit van near a town bank in the early hours of the morning.
Boutique closes doors and opens window to online possibilities

A business has announced its plans to ditch its shop and is moving to an online-only model.
Refurbishment of 152 council homes with asbestos on track

A project to refurbish 152 council properties built with asbestos is on track to meet its April 2025 deadline.
Man jailed for nearly 5 years for child sexual assault

A man who sexually assaulted a child has been jailed for nearly five years.
Efforts to protect ‘living legend’ oak tree come under fire
Protection measures around a 400-year-old oak tree have been criticised after deteriorating in just five years.

Every home to get food waste collection – with £7 million fund handed over to make it happen

All households are due to get a new food waste collection – with our councils handed £7 million to get the scheme off the ground.

‘Highways chiefs are burying their heads in the sand on how dangerous A1 is’

Renewed calls have been made to improve the ‘dangerous A1’ as National Highways bosses are accused of ‘forgetting Lincolnshire’.

Bosses say businesses in the south will benefit from devolution – but concerns are raised

Council leaders promised that the benefits of a new devolution deal will be felt across the county despite concerns raised by people in the south.

Care home staff to trek 14km up mountain to raise money for residents

Care home staff are braving a mountain climb to raise money for residents.

‘I think we can bring a cleaning service that people have been looking for’

A cleaning business is expanding its services into the county.

‘Nature reserves deserve our respect’

In our letters this week, readers have shared their views on issues including flytipping at a nature reserve, starling displays and housing plans.
‘Supporting the success of small businesses’

‘Supporting the success of small businesses’

There is a ‘spirit of entrepreneurialism that runs through every high street across our country’ says a county MP.
Cash boost for energy-efficiency upgrades to county leisure centres

Swimming pools across the county are set to benefit from energy-saving measures.
Community lays down roots for a greener future

More than 100 trees have been planted as part of a community project.

Gingerbreads held to home goalless draw in front of magnificent Meres crowd

More than 1,000 fans turn out to support Grantham on Non-League Day.
Home double could define Grantham’s season in battle against relegation

Crunch clash for Gingerbreads who look to boost crowd with Non-League Day initiative.
Daniels boss left frustrated despite season of setting new club record

Drury feels his side have conceded too many sloppy goals in first campaign back at step three.
Outstanding achievement as Priory Ruskin gymnasts land national title

Grantham school incredibly proud of their fantastic feat.
Arrows overcome tough midweek test to maintain play-off push

Harrowby complete quick-fire double over former manager.
Fun day hosted in memory of 14-month-old Tommy

A family fun day will have the memory of a 14-month-old boy at its heart.
‘A cocky bet led me to become Kylie, George Michael and Take That’s backing dancer’

A music event producer who worked as a backing dancer for major stars is encouraging families to come along to a new daytime rave.
I was too late or too early but still had a great time at this countryside pub

You don’t need me to tell you this pub serves up magnificent food. But is it any good for a drink?
Popular festival returns to celebrate the natural world

A festival celebrating the natural world is returning to the county this spring, with more than a hundred events and activities.
Why more people visited stately home than ever before

A stately home has topped a list of tourist attractions with the highest increase in visitors after the opening of a new attraction.
Boutique closes doors and opens window to online possibilities

A business has announced its plans to ditch its shop and is moving to an online-only model.
First meeting set to look at how to spend £20 million ‘left behind town’ money

The panel tasked with putting together an all-important £20million Levelling Up investment plan will be meeting for the first time tonight.
Villagers bid to buy their last surviving pub

Momentum is gathering behind a community’s bid to buy and secure the future of their last remaining pub.
‘I think we can bring a cleaning service that people have been looking for’

A cleaning business is expanding its services into the county.
Here’s why you’ll pay more for some Easter eggs this year

Some popular Easter eggs cost more this year, warns a study, which has also found others have shrunk in size with no price drop - and here’s why.
27,000 health workers to get one-off cash payments but who is eligible?

More than 27,000 health workers including community nurses, speech therapists, physiotherapists and cleaners are to get two one-off cash payments.
Weekend travel warning with ‘18 million’ Easter trips planned

Unsettled weather and the first long weekend of 2024 has prompted a warning to drivers about Easter traffic.
Family celebrate lottery win and other stories from our archive

A family found out they’d won the Lottery when they checked their numbers on Teletext – and other stories from the archive.
