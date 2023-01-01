Home   Spalding

Subscribe Now
Spalding Today
01775 765438
Baby rescued from locked car

Baby rescued from locked car

A baby has been rescued from a locked car.
Late nurse’s notebooks donated to hospital

Late nurse’s notebooks donated to hospital

The family of a late nurse is proud to have donated items of her nursing memorabilia to be displayed in a hospital.
Father Christmas and naughty Elf raise money at fire station grotto

Father Christmas and naughty Elf raise money at fire station grotto

A town fire station was transformed into a Santa’s grotto to raise money for a good cause.
Bazaar raises funds for hall

Bazaar raises funds for hall

A festive bazaar raised funds for a church hall.
Festive music event brings community together

Festive music event brings community together

A music event went down well at a youth centre with live festive music that brought members of the community together.

Hare coursers ordered to pay more than £10,000, hit with driving bans and unpaid work

Hare coursers ordered to pay more than £10,000, hit with driving bans and unpaid work

Hare coursers ordered to pay more than £10,000, hit with driving bans and unpaid work

Two hare coursers have been ordered to pay more than £10,000 and told to carry out a combined 220 hours of unpaid work.

Man due in court on penis exposure charges

Man due in court on penis exposure charges

Man due in court on penis exposure charges

A man who is accused of exposing his penis in public on two separate occasions will be appearing in court today.

Bank closure a ‘real tragedy’ for town

Bank closure a ‘real tragedy’ for town
3

Bank closure a ‘real tragedy’ for town

News that a town centre bank will shut its doors has been labelled ‘a real tragedy’.

A16 shut due to crash

A16 shut due to crash

A16 shut due to crash

A section of the A16 is currently closed due to a crash.

‘We fear a youngster will be seriously hurt in nature reserve fires’

‘We fear a youngster will be seriously hurt in nature reserve fires’

‘We fear a youngster will be seriously hurt in nature reserve fires’

The latest in a series of fires at a nature reserve has prompted fears that a youngster could be seriously hurt.

The cheapest – and most expensive – fuel prices in the county revealed

The cheapest – and most expensive – fuel prices in the county revealed
8

The cheapest – and most expensive – fuel prices in the county revealed

Motorists are facing a postcode lottery when it comes to filling up – with fuel costing up to 14 pence per litre more at some of our pumps.
County restaurants miss out on a place in national guide

County restaurants miss out on a place in national guide

Lincolnshire fails to appear in a list of the best restaurants published today – which do you think should have made the cut?
Police levels labelled a ‘joke’ as we reveal officer numbers
10

Police levels labelled a ‘joke’ as we reveal officer numbers

The number of police officers in this area has been branded a ‘joke’ by a former copper.
TikTok inspires new generation to discover charity shops’ hidden gems

TikTok inspires new generation to discover charity shops’ hidden gems

A social media craze and the cost of living crisis are both helping to fuel a rise in popularity for our charity shops.

Local Information for Spalding

Spalding Today Guardian e-edition

Read the latest e-edition

MOST READ

Sport

Estonia experience at top tournament for Bourne boys

Estonia experience at top tournament for Bourne boys

Duo are part of academy which is affiliated to Aston Villa.
Six players from Spalding club earn England call-up

Six players from Spalding club earn England call-up

Players selected to represent their country at international series.
Games get called off as wet weather washes out matches

Games get called off as wet weather washes out matches

Second successive Saturday without a game for a number of sides.
Fans urged to back Tulips in their championship crusade

Fans urged to back Tulips in their championship crusade

Home match for Spalding who aim to keep up pressure on leaders.
Holbeach hoping to complete hat-trick haul of vital victories

Holbeach hoping to complete hat-trick haul of vital victories

Tigers entertain play-off rivals in crunch clash at Carter’s Park.
Read more

What's On

The Great British Pub Crawl’s verdict on our pubs

The Great British Pub Crawl’s verdict on our pubs

A man on a mission to tour, review and celebrate the nation’s pubs has given his verdict on 15 of our venues.
The stage is set for you to take the mic at comedy night

The stage is set for you to take the mic at comedy night

A new comedy night is offering would-be comedians the chance to have a go at being funny on stage.
Festive tractor run through our area raised cash for good causes
1

Festive tractor run through our area raised cash for good causes

A parade of almost 100 tractors took part in a festive convoy – and raised valuable funds for three good causes.
Review: Aladdin at New Theatre Royal, Lincoln

Review: Aladdin at New Theatre Royal, Lincoln

It was non stop laughs in what is perhaps the most enjoyable panto of the year — Aladdin at the New Theatre Royal, Lincoln
From Suella to South Holland… ACT II’s annual Revue will lampoon the globe’s great, good and ghastly

From Suella to South Holland… ACT II’s annual Revue will lampoon the globe’s great, good and ghastly

What do Suella Braverman, Vladimir Putin, South Holland District Council and Mickey Mouse all have in common?
Read more

Business

Housing development gets go ahead

Housing development gets go ahead

An application for 66 homes has been approved – to prevent the developer from pulling out.
TikTok inspires new generation to discover charity shops’ hidden gems

TikTok inspires new generation to discover charity shops’ hidden gems

A social media craze and the cost of living crisis are both helping to fuel a rise in popularity for our charity shops.
Town deli to shut its doors

Town deli to shut its doors

The owners of a town restaurant have announced they will be closing their neighbouring deli business at the end of the year.
Investigation after farm death

Investigation after farm death

A man has died following an industrial incident at a farm.
Read more

Lifestyle

Steampunks are like ‘Victorian time travellers’, says society member ahead of Christmas event

Steampunks are like ‘Victorian time travellers’, says society member ahead of Christmas event

Steampunks are like “Victorian time travellers”, says an admin of a society which is set to host its first Christmas event.
AA expects festive traffic to peak early

AA expects festive traffic to peak early

The AA has issued an amber traffic warning for the dates it expects to see the most Christmas traffic
Royal Mail reveals what children really want this Christmas

Royal Mail reveals what children really want this Christmas

For 60 years Royal Mail has been in charge of Santa’s postbag and his replies – so what is it that children really want for Christmas this year?
Turn back the pages of time

Turn back the pages of time

Take a look back over the news from this week in years gone by.
Read more
Local News
Local Sport
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE