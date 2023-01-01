Home   Stamford

A cracker of a Christmas fair

Real reindeer joined in the fun and games of a fundraising school fair.
Toy shop to close by Christmas
A sixth business has announced it is leaving a retail village.
Riders hit the road for good causes

Pedal power generated by a town sports club has helped raise £4,500 for three local good causes.
I’m a Teacher – Get Me Out of Here!

It wasn’t the looming end of term that caused teachers to shout the well-known TV phrase – enterprising pupils set them a challenge to eat bugs.
Two-thirds of patients wait four hours or more in A&E
Alarming new NHS data shows that our patients faced long waiting times in A&E.

Gospel choir concert helps foodbank

Gospel choir concert helps foodbank

An award-winning gospel choir helped raise the roof as well as funds at a seasonal church performance on Saturday.

School embraces Christmas spirit

School embraces Christmas spirit

A splat the Grinch and ‘pick the snowman’s nose’ game contributed to a successful fundraising fair.

Pickers pulled in the pounds

Pickers pulled in the pounds

Participants in a charity sunflower pick have helped to raise £4,210.

Move over avocado! Here comes peas on toast

Move over avocado! Here comes peas on toast

The humble Lincolnshire pea could be getting a new lease of life thanks to a food trend that’s being embraced by London restaurants.

Our area back on screens in The Crown

Our area back on screens in The Crown

A landmark venue in our area is back on screens today as Netflix drops part two of its last season of royal drama The Crown.

Pregnant women urged to take whooping cough jab amid rising ‘100 day cough’ cases

Pregnant women urged to take whooping cough jab amid rising ‘100 day cough’ cases

Fewer pregnant women in Lincolnshire are getting a whooping cough jab but amid rising ‘100 day cough’ cases, health officials say it’s essential.
Helpers complete woodland planting

Helpers complete woodland planting

A three-year project to create a community woodland has been completed with a final round of planting.
Hospital helps food waste charity

Hospital helps food waste charity

Hospital patients, visitors and staff are helping to reduce food waste.
Pub quiz raises money in memory of Conor

Pub quiz raises money in memory of Conor

A night out has helped raise £1,000 in memory of a young man who died after developing cancer.

Sport

Boss Drury warns Stamford about taking strugglers for granted

United Counties League clubs hoping to make return to action this weekend.
Coughlan continues match-winning run with late goal in Town triumph

Three players are dismissed as Uppingham end Crowland’s unbeaten home league record.
Saints march on as attacking option powers past Stamford

Club’s promising newcomers can now sharpen their skills for next season’s campaign.
Bonus point win for Old Boys as Deepings are defeated

Derby duel is quickly rearranged after last week’s postponement.
Estonia experience at top tournament for Bourne boys

Duo are part of academy which is affiliated to Aston Villa.
What's On

Beat the winter blues with a Christmas rock show

It’s time to dance the night away this Christmas with the return of the King King Rock and Blues Xmas Party.
This is how pubs should be on a Sunday… but I didn’t expect to see that in the toilets

Have you ever found yourself asking a lady to go to the toilets and take a very specific photograph for you?
No jokes are cheap during this cost of living crisis as revue takes a satirical swipe at the world

Few things set the tone for an evening quite like a sex pest medley.
A feelgood festive treat away from the drudgery of Christmas shopping

Our reviewer, fed up with trying to find Christmas gifts on a busy shopping Sunday, sought out a festive feast.
Run planned around town’s Christmas lights starting from pub door

Wetherspoon may not be the healthiest venue but a running group is starting a tour of town Christmas lights from the pub chain’s front door.
Business

Toy shop to close by Christmas

A sixth business has announced it is leaving a retail village.
Garden centre holds first festive gift market

A garden centre was the venue for a festive gift market which is the first one organised by staff.
Pickers pulled in the pounds

Participants in a charity sunflower pick have helped to raise £4,210.
Beauty salon and holiday lets plan for restaurant site

A restaurant and caravan site has applied to operate a beauty salon and two holiday lets within its grounds.
Lifestyle

Flu season ‘officially underway’ after rapid rise in cases

Flu season is ‘officially underway’ say government health officials who are urging those yet to get their flu jab to come forward.
Supermarket recalls stuffing because it may contain moths

A supermarket is recalling packets of stuffing over what it says is the ‘possible presence of moths’.
Steampunks are like ‘Victorian time travellers’, says society member ahead of Christmas event

Steampunks are like “Victorian time travellers”, says an admin of a society which is set to host its first Christmas event.
AA expects festive traffic to peak early

The AA has issued an amber traffic warning for the dates it expects to see the most Christmas traffic
