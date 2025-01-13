Crash brings delays on the A151 at Grimsthorpe
Published: 10:24, 13 January 2025
A main road is partially blocked following a crash earlier today (Monday, January 13).
The accident happened at about 9.30am on the A151 near Grimsthorpe Castle.
It has resulted delays both ways between School Lane and Forstedd Hill.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area until the accident has been cleared.
Emergency service workers have not yet said if anyone was injured in the crash.
Accidents Bourne Bourne - Homepage Grantham Lincs Homepage Lincs Surrounding Area Stamford Traffic and Travel Lincs Online Reporter