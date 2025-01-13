A main road is partially blocked following a crash earlier today (Monday, January 13).

The accident happened at about 9.30am on the A151 near Grimsthorpe Castle.

It has resulted delays both ways between School Lane and Forstedd Hill.

A crash has happened on the A151 at Grimsthorpe. Photo: Google Maps

Drivers are urged to avoid the area until the accident has been cleared.

Emergency service workers have not yet said if anyone was injured in the crash.