The spectacular sights and sounds of a firework display will be heading back to town next month after last year’s event was washed out.

Bourne’s annual fireworks night is due to be held at the Wellhead for the first time on Saturday, November 2 after its organisers - Bourne Round Table and Bourne Abbey Primary Academy’s PTFA - agreed a new venue.

Last year it was moved to Bowthorpe Park Farm, near Witham-on-the-Hill, after being forced to leave its long-running home at Manning Road Playing Fields.

Bourne’s fireworks display will be held at the Wellhead Park this year

But persistent heavy rain made the car park unfit and forced organisers to cancel.

“It’s really great news that we are able to bring the event back into Bourne,” said Simon Chalkley, of Bourne Abbey PTFA.

“It’s only possible to put the event on at the Wellhead due to Bourne United Charities giving us permission to hold the event on their land.

Two displays are held with an earlier one for children

“We would really like to thank them for given us this permission and also to thank all the local businesses who have supported us.”

This year’s event won’t feature a bonfire, but the fireworks, provided again by local company Illuminatus Pyrotechnics will serve up plenty of oohs and aahs.

There will also be live music, fairground rides and food and drink.

A fun fair is also run alongside the fireworks displays

“There won’t be a bonfire as we want to protect the ground at the Wellhead, however, in place we are hoping to put on fire performance displays during the evening,” added Simon.

“We hope this will add a good twist to the evening for all to enjoy.”

Gates open at 3.30pm, with a children’s low bang fireworks display at 5.15pm followed by the main display at 6.30pm.

Tickets are available at www.bournefireworks.co.uk and cost £10 for adults and £5 for children, with family tickets at £25 for up to two adults and three children. Admission is free for under 3s.

All profits will be split equally between Bourne Abbey Primary Academy PTFA and Bourne Round Table.

* If you are planning a public fireworks display this November, please email: news@lincsonline.co.uk