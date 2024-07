Students celebrated the end of exams with their prom.

Youngsters from Bourne Academy enjoyed the event at Springfields Exhibition and Conference Centre in Spalding.

All set for the Bourne Academy prom

These mates look the business

Bourne Academy pupils are ready for the big night

Gong bananas for prom

All dressed up with somewhere to go

Two wheels good!

This limo caught the eye

What a way to arrive at prom

Pals enjoy prom

Dancing the night away

Arriving in style, motorbikes, a tractor and classic cars were amongst the modes of transport.

The event was held for the year 11 pupils.