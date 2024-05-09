

A stretch of a busy main road will be rebuilt, resulting in 10 weeks of closures.

Road works on three sections of the A151 near Bourne will start later this month.

The road will be rebuilt in Edenham, between Copy Lawn Farm and Ancaster Court, from May 13 before workers move on to Bourne, between Spalding Road’s junction with Eastgate and just east of Meadow Drove, starting on June 3.

Road sign on a street showing a road closure.

On July 2 the highways team will start work on the section of road between Guthram Gowt and Six House Bank.

There will be weekday night-time road closures from 7pm to 6am while works are taking place.

The diversion route for Edenham will follow the A15 and A52 to B1176 while for Bourne and Guthram Gowt drivers will travel on Spalding Road, Eastgate, Willoughby Road, Cherry Holt Road, A15, A1175 and A16.

Coun Richard Davies (Con), executive member for highways, said: “There are three sections of the A151 in Edenham, Bourne and Guthram Gowt, that are nearing the end of their serviceable life, so we’ve taken the decision to rebuild them before they get any worse.

“As part of these works, we’ll be using over 5,700 tonnes of tarmac and other road-building materials to carry this important project out.

“While on site, we’ll also be taking the opportunity to carry out some other maintenance including gully and manhole replacements and a refurb of the traffic signals at the bridge south of Edenham.”











