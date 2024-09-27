A council has pledged to provide suicide awareness training for its councillors and officers, ensuring they can recognise the signs that someone in their community may be at risk.

After a heartfelt motion put forward by Councillor Zoe Lane (Conservative) at South Kesteven District Council's full meeting yesterday (Thursday), members agreed to utilise free training from Zero Suicide Alliance so they know where to signpost anyone who might be struggling.

Coun Lane shared that one of her close friends sadly took their own life over the summer, and although she recognised that the role of suicide prevention falls under Lincolnshire County Council, this initiative was designed to complement that.

Zoe Lane

"This issue has become far closer to home than I ever thought or feared it could," said the representative for Bourne East.

"In my quest for closure over the last couple of months, I’ve learned a lot about suicide. One of the most startling facts I’ve come across is that fewer than a third of those who end their own life have been previously known to mental health services."

In her motion, Coun Lane said that although the rate of suicides in South Kesteven is one of the lowest in the county, averaging 14 deaths per year, this number should be zero.

According to statistics, each death by suicide approximately impacts 135 people around them, meaning roughly 10% of the district's population has been touched by the issue in the past.

"I learned quite quickly through my searching that my friend's death was a typical case in so many ways, and it breaks my heart to see a tragedy become a statistic," she continued.

"It has also sent me on a path of wanting to do something to spare the loved ones of other people pain beyond words."

The Conservative councillor hoped that the training would help councillors understand the signs of anyone who might be struggling and recognise that they are in a position as local leaders to encourage discretion and sensitivity, especially on social media.

Members also agreed to engage fully with the annual World Suicide Prevention Day, which falls on September 10 each year, and to monitor the state of the district annually in the Rural and Communities Committee via data from Lincolnshire County Council.

"I hope everyone here can agree it would be worth every penny if it means that someone who otherwise wouldn’t will get help before they ever reach their darkest hour."

Samaritans offer FREE round the clock, confidential support to anyone that wants to talk through their problems. Call Samaritans on 116 123, calls are free from any phone, or visit www.samaritans.org to find out about the wide-ranging support on offer from Samaritans and other organisations.