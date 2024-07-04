Drivers are facing delays after a crash on a busy road.

There has been a three-car crash on the A15 in Baston this morning (Thursday, July 4).

It happened near the crossroad with Main Street and Greatford Road, and is causing delays on the A15.

Police road closed sign.

101 & 302: All buses currently unable to call at Baston due to an accident and subsequent road closure @LincsBus — Delaine Buses (@delainebuses) July 4, 2024

The A15, which was shut, reopened just after 10am but Main Street and Greatford Road remain closed while vehicles are recovered.

No serious injuries were reported.





