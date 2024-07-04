Home   Bourne   News   Article

A15 blocked in Baston after crash

By Maddy Baillie
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 09:57, 04 July 2024
 | Updated: 10:44, 04 July 2024

Drivers are facing delays after a crash on a busy road.

There has been a three-car crash on the A15 in Baston this morning (Thursday, July 4).

It happened near the crossroad with Main Street and Greatford Road, and is causing delays on the A15.

Police road closed sign.
The A15, which was shut, reopened just after 10am but Main Street and Greatford Road remain closed while vehicles are recovered.

No serious injuries were reported.


