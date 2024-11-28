A multiple-vehicle crash has closed a main road.

Emergency services have been called this afternoon (November 28) to a crash on the A15 Bourne Road in Thurlby.

The road is blocked between the A151 roundabout in Bourne and the Northorpe turn off.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “Thankfully, no one appears to be seriously injured but the collision may cause disruption.

“Leave plenty of time for your journey or avoid the area if possible.”

Diverted traffic is also causing delays on the A6121 at Toft.



