Two drivers escaped serious injury in a crash which closed a main road today.

A white Mercedes A180 sport and a red Land Rover Evoque were involved in the accident this morning (Tuesday, May 6) on the A15 outside Waterside Garden Centre, Baston.

No one was seriously injured although traffic was delayed in both directions on the A15, with queues back to Langtoft and Thurlby. Delaine buses rerouted its services.

There has been a crash on the A15. Picture: iStock/Google

Lincolnshire Police said the crash was reported to them just before 11am and the road reopened shortly after 1pm.

Anyone with information on the accident, including dashcam footage, can contact police on 101 quoting incident 133 of Tuesday, May 6.