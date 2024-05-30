Shoppers are expected to find out today (Thursday) whether a new discount supermarket can be built.

Aldi’s plan to open a store off West Road in Bourne will be discussed by South Kesteven District Council at a meeting this afternoon.

Council planning officers have said the scheme should be approved despite strong opposition from some residents who staged a protest last summer.

Friends of Bourne Wood staged a protest against plans for Aldi to build a new supermarket in West Road, Bourne. Photo: Peter Sharpe

The town council and civic society have also spoken against the plans, which are proposed for a field to the north of West Road close to the boundary of Bourne Wood.

Speaking last summer the chairperson of the Friends of Bourne Wood, Sarah Roberts, said: “The main concern is that any building on this field will change the status of the surrounding fields and it is unknown what these might become available for – possibly either housing or industrial use.

“Any building here will have a major impact on the woods and the wildlife and flora. Currently these grass fields provide homes for countless insects, birds and mammals. A supermarket and its car park will not.”

The location and layout of the proposed Aldi store in West Road, Bourne

Aldi says its £5 million supermarket would create 40 jobs.

Council officers say this is a benefit which should be considered when a decision is made.

The report says: “The economic benefits of the proposals are clear in terms of job creation and widening consumer choice. There would also be short-term economic benefits to the local economy during the construction phase of the project.

“These are positive factors that are attributed significant weight in the planning balance.”

The proposed Aldi which could be built in West Road, Bourne

The council received 495 comments when the plans were announced - 170 in support and 325 against.

People who objected were concerned about the impact on the woodland, noise and air pollution, the risk of flooding and the impact on town centre businesses.

Supporters spoke about the benefits of it creating new jobs and more choice for shoppers.

