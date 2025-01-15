Do you know this man?

Lincolnshire Police appeal to identify man in connection with theft from Bourne Sainsbury’s
Published: 17:22, 15 January 2025
Police have released the image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with a theft from a shop.
The theft is alleged to have happened in Sainsbury’s in Bourne on Sunday, January 5.
The investigating police officer is appealing for help to identify the man and has released a CCTV image.
They describe the man as in his 50s, white and about 5ft 6 tall with a humped stance.
Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Charlotte Thurston on charlotte.thurston@lincs.police.uk referencing 25*8206