A man in his 50s has died after a vehicle left the road on Saturday.

Police were called to Spalding Road, east of Bourne, at 10.20am, where they found a white DAF van had left the road and come to rest in a ditch.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other individuals were in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Lincolnshire Police have launched an appeal for information, urging anyone who saw the white van driving in the area before the crash to come forward.

Officers are particularly interested in any dashcam or recorded footage that may assist their investigation.

Witnesses who have not yet spoken to the police are encouraged to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the investigating officer by email at SCIUInvestigators@lincs.police.uk or leave a message on 01522 212316.