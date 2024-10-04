A driver who caused an accident which led another car to end up in a river has been fined and her licence endorsed.

Amber Bauldry pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention when she appeared in court on Wednesday (October 2).

The Bourne resident had originally denied the charge but changed her plea after a new witness statement was produced, her solicitor Oliver Barrett told Boston magistrates.

Bauldry, 29, was driving her Ford Cougar along Glenside South at West Pincheck on the evening of October 7 last year when she turned right onto Money Bridge Lane.

Her actions caused an oncoming Mitsubishi to swerve onto the opposite side of the road, colliding with a Dacia Sandero, the latter vehicle entering the water.

“Two vehicles collided, causing one to fall back in the river,” said prosecutor Marie Stace, who added the defendant had ‘not enough time to complete the manoeuvre’.

Bauldry and the people in the Mitsubishi helped the three people in the Dacia out of the water.

The prosecution read out a statements from others involved in the crash which said Bauldry, of Broadway Close, Bourne, made the turn when the oncoming vehicle was between 15 and 20 metres away.

The case was due to go to trial on Monday (October 7), but this was halted following the defendant’s change of plea.

Mr Barrett told the court the witness statement which had caused the chnage of plea, had come at the request of the defendant.

“She takes this offence seriously and she got this one wrong,” he continued.

“It was a momentary judgement. She has been driving for 10 years, has a clean record and no endorsements.”

The defence added Bauldry, who works as both a lecturer and carer, would need to keep her driving licence to be able to work, as well as taking her child to nursery.

Bauldry was fined £373 and ordered to pay £200 costs and a victim surcharge of £149.

Her licence was endorsed with five penalty points.