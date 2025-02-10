Two people accused of the murder of an unarmed man with a machete in a Bourne park have today (Monday February 10) gone on trial.

Kyle Marshall, 37, died after being injured during an incident in Wellhead Park on the evening of June 26 last year.

Reece Bruns, 20, of St Paul's Gardens, Bourne, and a 17-year-old boy who can not be named due to his age, have both pleaded not guilty to his murder.

Police on the scene at Wellhead Park in Bourne

Prosecutors allege Mr Marshall was killed with a blow to his chest from a machete which was handed to Mr Bruns by the 17-year-old at the last moment.

Lincoln Crown Court heard there had been a disagreement between the two defendants and members of Mr Marshall's family which led up to the confrontation on 26 June.

Pavlos Panayi KC, prosecuting, told jurors the sequence of events began some three weeks earlier on 1 June when the 17-year-old was involved in an incident with Mr Marshall's nephew at a local festival.

Kyle Marshall

Later the same night Mr Bruns was involved in a confrontation with Mr Marshall's brother-in-law, jurors were told.

Mr Panayi said Mr Marshall was not present at either incident because at that time he was on remand in custody for a matter which was later dropped against him.

Jurors were told: "He (Mr Marshall) has a history of threatening and using violence."

Wellhead Park at the time of the incident

Mr Panayi said five days after his release from custody on 21 June, Mr Marshall was sent a message informing him the two defendants were in the park.

The same person who got in contact with Mr Marshall also warned the 17-year-old that he was on his was, the jury heard.

"They all knew Kyle Marshall was on his way to settle things, to sort things out with Reece Bruns," Mr Panayi said.

Wellhead Park was taped off at the time of the incident

At that point Mr Panayi alleged it was open to the two defendants to either contact the police or leave the park but the 17-year-old said: 'I'm going to get my machete.'

"That's exactly what he did," Mr Panayi told the jury. "In addition to that machete he also obtained a second knife to."

Mr Panayi alleged the youth then returned to the park wearing a long winter jacket which concealed the machete in his inside pocket despite it being the hottest day of the year so far.

"It was a fearsome weapon," Mr Panayi claimed.

"When Mr Marshall found them nine minutes later he came charging towards Reece Bruns. We say he was clearly unarmed."

Mr Panayi alleged it was only when Mr Marshall came very close to Mr Bruns that he said to the 17-year-old "give me the knife."

Mr Marshall tried to protect himself but sustained a wound that cut through his clothing and into chest, jurors were told.

"It was a death blow," Mr Panayi alleged.

The prosecution allege both defendants then ran off in different directions leaving Mr Marshall bleeding to death.

The trial continues.