A pub can now be turned into offices because council planning officers believe there are enough other drinking establishments nearby.

The Jubilee Garage in North Street, Bourne closed in the summer after being put up for sale for £400,000 by pub chain RedCat.

A planning application to turn the ground floor into offices was submitted to South Kesteven District Council in July by Figurehead Properties of 14 North Street, Bourne.

Jubilee Garage in North Street, Bourne

The applicant had suggested five people could be employed there full time if it were an office space.

The plans have now been given the green light, with council officers deciding there are enough pubs and restaurants in Bourne for the change of use not to have a negative effect on the community.

Work must begin in the next three years.

The Jubilee at 30 North Street, Bourne, is a 180-year-old building that was previously an ironmonger’s, and then a garage with a petrol pump outside.

It reopened as a pub in 2006 and was refurbished in 2012 by then-owner Michael Thurlby and sold to the RedCat pub chain in 2021. The last pint was pulled on June 22.

