A village festival is offering something for everyone with live music, children’s entertainment, crafts, stalls and a dog show.

Gates to the Langtoft Festival open at 11am on Saturday (July 6) at The Pavilion Sports Field in Manor Close with entertainment running until 11pm.

Live music will run throughout the event with King Don Steel Drums taking to the stage at 11.45am, Gabriella Pineda-Rodrigues at 12.30pm, Uprising Reggae at 1.15pm, Whatever It Takes at 2.15pm, Voodoo Haze at 3.15pm, Titan at 4.15pm, 23 Reasons at 5.15pm, Stevie Daniels and the Wranglers at 6.15pm, Revolver at 7.15pm, Flash Back at 8.15pm and Filthy Contact closing at 9.15pm.

Other performances include Inspire Dance at 2pm, belly dancers at 3pm and Market Deeping Tang Soo Do at 4pm.

The dog show will start at 2pm. Entry costs £1 per class with prizes for the prettiest bitch, most handsome dog, best puppy under 12 months, best sausage catcher, best young handler under 12 years old and the best veteran dog or bitch aged seven plus.

Elsewhere in the field there will be fair rides, face painting, a car and bike show, a craft marquee, promotional stands and food and drink stalls. A football fan zone will screen both Euro 2024 matches at 5pm and 8pm alongside an inflatable football dartboard, a penalty shootout competition and a speed gun competition.

Tickets for this year’s festival cost £5 for adults and £2.50 for children aged five to 15. Under 5s are free. They are available in advance from Langtoft village shop or online at www.langtoftfestival.com

Money raised will go to the children’s brain tumour charity Anna’s Hope.