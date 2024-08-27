Fire crews from Bourne and Market Deeping called to field fire after straw catches alight
Two crews have extinguished a field fire.
Firefighters from Bourne and Market Deeping were aclled to a field on Spalding Road, Bourne, after around 100m of straw was alight.
“Bourne Fire Station and Market Deeping Fire Station attended reports of a field fire on Spalding Road, Bourne,” a Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue statement read.
“This is approximately 100m of straw well alight, Fire and Rescue using beaters to extinguish.”
The incident occurred around 3.55pm this afternoon.