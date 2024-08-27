Two crews have extinguished a field fire.

Firefighters from Bourne and Market Deeping were aclled to a field on Spalding Road, Bourne, after around 100m of straw was alight.

“Bourne Fire Station and Market Deeping Fire Station attended reports of a field fire on Spalding Road, Bourne,” a Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue statement read.

Firefighters attended to the field blaze

“This is approximately 100m of straw well alight, Fire and Rescue using beaters to extinguish.”

The incident occurred around 3.55pm this afternoon.