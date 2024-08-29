Fire crews have put out a field blaze.

Bourne and Corby Glen firefighters were called out to the incident which caused ‘severe damage’ to hay bales and stubble at North Road, Bourne yesterday evening.

“Crews from Bourne Fire Station and Corby Glen Fire Station attended reports of a large fire in the open on North Road, Bourne.,” a Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue statement said.

Firefighters attended to the blaze in Bourne

“This was severe damage by fire to approximately 50sqm of stubble field and four hay bales.

“Extinguished using two hose reel jets and four beaters.”

The incident occurred at 5.24pm.