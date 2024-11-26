Home   Bourne   News   Article

Bourne and Market Deeping firefighters aid casualties following three-vehicle collision

By Duncan Browne
Published: 07:03, 26 November 2024

Firefighters released a casualty following a three-vehicle collision.

Crews from Market Deeping and Bourne attended the scene on the A1175 at Market Deeping at 5.35pm yesterday (November 25).

Firefighters attended the scene

Market Deeping Fire Station and Bourne Fire Station attended a three-vehicle RTC on the A1175 at Market Deeping,” a Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue statement read.

“Crews used Holmatro equipment to release one casualty, provided casualty care to two casualties and assisted the East Midlands Ambulance Service with personnel power.”

