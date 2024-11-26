Firefighters released a casualty following a three-vehicle collision.

Crews from Market Deeping and Bourne attended the scene on the A1175 at Market Deeping at 5.35pm yesterday (November 25).

“Market Deeping Fire Station and Bourne Fire Station attended a three-vehicle RTC on the A1175 at Market Deeping,” a Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue statement read.

“Crews used Holmatro equipment to release one casualty, provided casualty care to two casualties and assisted the East Midlands Ambulance Service with personnel power.”