A former soldier has completed a gruelling challenge for charity.

Alex Haggerty, from Bourne, joined dozens of veterans and serving soldiers in a 10-mile endurance race at the end of September in Catterick, Yorkshire.

The endurance race is based on the 10 miler from The Parachute Regiment’s P Company test week and requires competitors to carry a bergen weighing 35lb and wear long trousers with military style boots.

Alex Haggerty accepts his medal

“I didn’t think I would finish it,” 60-year-old Alex admitted.

He described the day as arduous but amazing, and finished the race in just under three-and-a-half hours.

Alex from Bourne joined the armed forces as a teenager, and dedicated years to serving his country.

Alex from Bourne

In 1994 he was signed up to take part in a parachute jump and was left injured after a bad landing.

After the accident Alex, who is from Scotland, says he was asked to leave the armed forces, which led to him having a nervous breakdown.

Since then he has seen a number of psychiatrists and counsellors and spent time in hospital.

After discovering mental health and wellbeing charity MindSpace in Stamford he has been impressed with the work the charity does and is keen to support its work.

He is splitting the £500 he raised by taking part in the 10-mile race between MindSpace and the charity Support Our Paras.