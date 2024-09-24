A former prison worker is to become a first-time playwright and theatre director for an upcoming production.

Alan Boyer was inspired to pen his own play for Bourne Footlights after helping to liven up an ‘off-the-shelf’ script for the amateur dramatics group last year.

Twice-weekly rehearsals began last week for Blue Blood Still Runs Red which will be staged at Bourne Corn Exchange over three nights from Wednesday to Friday, November 5 to 7.

Alan Boyer will try his hand at directing his debut play

“Everyone seemed to be pleased with what I’d done so I thought I’ll have a go at doing that myself,” said Alan.

“I just got an idea and I ran with it.”

The story fell into place for Alan while taking his daily constitutional and came together in just a couple of months.

Twice-weekly rehearsals began last week

It centres around the murder of unpopular local aristo, Lord Sodbury, and the investigation to discover whodunnit from a broad pool of potential culprits.

“I put it together in my head while I was walking the dog, and by the time I got round to actually putting something on paper the whole thing was actually pre-formed,” he explained.

“I knew what the characters were, I had the dialogue in mind, it was all there.”

The Bourne Footlights cast promises a blend of youth and experience

Alan added: “It’s not quite a murder mystery, it’s more like a murder mystery comedy farce.

“Believe you me, it’s nothing sophisticated! It’s just designed to be a bit of fun and to entertain people. Something for everyone.”

The am dram group then asked Alan to take it one step further.

Reading through Alan's script

“They said ‘if you’ve written it, why don’t you direct it’,” Alan said.

“Having never directed anything before in my life I said ‘yeah go on, why not!’ I like a challenge.

“When I was at school I did quite a bit of acting and was very lucky to have been chosen to be the lead actor a couple of times, but since then I’ve done nothing like this whatsoever.”

Retirement has afforded Alan the time to get stuck into his latest role.

He previously worked at Stocken Prison, near Oakham, on prisoner rehabilitation programmes before leaving to become a funeral celebrant.

His directorial debut has been made easier with the advice of experienced cast members, including lead Michael Hughes who performed in Stamford Shakespeare Company’s production of Sense and Sensibility this summer.

“It is a challenge, but it’s very enjoyable and a good thing to do,” said Alan.

“I think it’s easier for me to do because I’ve actually written it and already done the hard work.

“I have a distinct idea of when someone walks in through the door, they are going to walk over to there and say their dialogue in this way.

“So I already have it mapped out in my mind rather than picking it up from a script I’d never seen before.”

The cast also includes younger members including a stage debutant, playing one of the parlour maids, who has many of the punchlines to deliver.

But what do they make of it?

“We’re still walking our way through it, but you always know the cast are enjoying it when they’re reading through it and laughing at themselves or at someone else’s lines,” said a relieved Alan.

“There’d be nothing worse, I expect, if you had this really good joke and not a single person titters at the punchline!”

Tickets are available from www.bournecornexchange.com/whats-on/ or at Bourne Bookshop (cash only).