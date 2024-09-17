A village’s Second World War airborne heritage was commemorated with vintage vehicles, ration book food and street theatre.

The Aveland History Group staged a two-day event in Folkingham at the weekend (September 14 and 15) to mark the 80th anniversary of Operation Market Garden.

Vintage vehicles cruised around the village, actors wore authentic US military uniforms and there was food from a Second World War ration book.

Alison Ray, one of the organisers. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Organiser Alison Carr said: “It was like we had gone back in time.

“The atmosphere was really electric.”

In 1944 regiments of the United States Army Air Force flew from RAF Folkingham, where they were based, to the Netherlands for the battle of Arnhem.

Jake Arnald from Bourne 83nd Airborne reenactor. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The Aveland History Group secured speakers with a range of detailed knowledge, including two daughters of the men who served from Folkingham, a paratrooper and a glider pilot.

They were joined by a group of Swedish paratroopers who have restored one of the Dakota C47 planes that flew its many missions from this airfield.

A message was recorded by Col Jack Arthaud, US Country representative to the UK and Commander of the 48th Fighter Wing, who referenced the enduring friendship between the UK and US and thanked the village for honouring the men who flew out from there.

There was also an I-fly Spitfire simulator, lectures, children’s activities, war games, and a sculpture trail.

Daniel and Helen Wallis from Welby. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Alison said: “People shared their memories and the stories which have been passed down to them from their parents or grandparents who lived through the war and are no longer with us.

“I felt we really helped people think about that period in a way they hadn’t before.”

One of the visitors who joined the event on Saturday was a 99-year-old marine, a veteran of D-Day, who was presented with a portrait of Sir Winston Churchill that was created by Robert Broadbent of the Folkingham and District Art Group.

Coun Richard Dixon-Warren, armed forces champion at South Kesteven District Council, which helped to fund the event, said: “It’s great to see the district’s 1944 wartime role being celebrated by the Aveland History Group.

Georgina and Lindsey Ratcliffe. Photo: Chris Lowndes

“Arnhem saw the largest single airlift of troops and supplies in any theatre of war, and the skies above South Kesteven would have been thick with American C-47 aircraft and the WACO gliders ferrying men and equipment to battle.

“It was a great weekend.”

Jake Arnald from Bourne 83nd Airborne reenactor. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The Aveland History Group - which celebrates the area of the ancient Aveland Wapentake, covering more than 30 villages from Osbournby to Bourne - will be taking a break from hosting events next year. Although, it will be supporting the events in Bourne relating to Charles Worth, known as the father of haute couture, who was born in the town.

82 Airborne reenactors. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Kirt Sauter and Heather Maitland having tea. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Members of Lincolnshire-based Rhubarb Theatre. Photo: Chris Lowndes

William and Fiona Elkington. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Villagers in Folkingham turned back the clock. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The event was to remember Operation Market Garden. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Over the weekend a silver chain bracelet with sentimental; value was lost in Folkingham. Anyone with information on its whereabouts is asked to email theavelandhg@gmail.com.





