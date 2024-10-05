A lorry has jackknifed on a main road and caused a blockage.

The vehicle is currently preventing traffic from using the A151 between Corby Glen and Colsterworth.

Emergency services and recovery vehicles will be at the scene tonight (Saturday, October 5) until the vehicle has been removed.

A lorry is blocking the A151 between Colsterworth and Corby Glen. Photo: Kerry Coupe

Traffic is being turned around and it is worth avoiding the route this evening if possible.