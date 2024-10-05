Lorry blocking A151 between Corby Glen and Colsterworth in Lincolnshire
Published: 21:22, 05 October 2024
| Updated: 21:29, 05 October 2024
A lorry has jackknifed on a main road and caused a blockage.
The vehicle is currently preventing traffic from using the A151 between Corby Glen and Colsterworth.
Emergency services and recovery vehicles will be at the scene tonight (Saturday, October 5) until the vehicle has been removed.
Traffic is being turned around and it is worth avoiding the route this evening if possible.
Accidents Bourne Grantham Lincs Homepage Lincs Surrounding Area Stamford Traffic and Travel Transport Lincs Online Reporter