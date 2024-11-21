A jewellery maker who gave up her hobby for more than 25 years has reignited her passion by competing on a television show.

Justine Jones studied silversmithing in Birmingham’s jewellery quarter before her life took an unexpected turn.

During her final year of university, Justine’s father died in a car accident and the impact on her family meant she didn’t pick up her silversmithing tools for more than two decades.

Justine Jones.

But at the start of this year Justine had a “now or never” moment and enrolled on a jewellery-making course in Bourne to test out her skills.

The workshop reignited her interest and Justine went on to apply for the Britain’s Next Gem competition which is hosted by the Jewellery Maker television channel.

She made it through to the final and is now relying on a public vote to clinch the title.

Justine created a square ring.

Justine, 53, said: “I’ve enjoyed the process but it has been a rollercoaster of emotions - stressful, challenging and exciting. I don’t mind if I don’t win though. I just think if it’s meant to be, it will be.”

As a teenager Justine wanted to become a hairdresser or an air hostess but was told by her father there was no money in hairdressing and she could do better than becoming “a glorified waitress”. It was only when her mum saw something about jewellery making on the TV that she signed up for the course in Birmingham and later a degree.

But the death of her father led Justine towards working in the pub trade and later running a gift shop before moving to Bourne and becoming a cleaner in 2012.

She said: “Due to going down many different paths in my life, I hadn’t made a piece of jewellery for more than 25 years but I enrolled myself onto a jewellery workshop this year just to see if it all came back to me.”

Justine is a finalist on Britain's Next Gem.

Several months later the details of Britain’s Next Gem popped up on Justine’s Facebook feed the day before the closing date and she decided to apply. Having made the shortlist, she was then invited to an interview and challenge day before making her way to the semi final where she gave a live jewellery-making demonstration on air.

The final round was screened on Friday last week when Justine and her competitor had to pitch their ideas for a new jewellery product. The winner will be chosen by a public vote and their product will be brought to market.

Justine said: “I pitched a Bead Buddy which was inspired by my friend who has a brain tumour. She likes crafting so I designed something which she can hold in her hand to help her bead jewellery.

“There’s nothing on the crafting market for disabled people so if I don’t win the competition, I’ll patent it myself because I think it’s a really good idea.”

Episodes of Britain’s Next Gem are available to view on the Jewellery Maker Facebook page and votes for the winner can be cast online at tinyurl.com/nextgemvote

Voting closes at midday on Monday (November 25) but the winner won’t be publicly announced until early next year when their new product hits the shelves.