Plans submitted to change land in Rippingale into site for traveller family

By Katie Green
Published: 05:00, 19 October 2024

Plans could see former developed land turned into a site for a traveller family.

Applicants Mr and Mrs Simms are asking to change land to the back of the Old Surgery in Station Street, Rippingale, into a site for a static caravan and touring caravan for one traveller family.

They also want to carry out works on the existing building there to turn it into a dayroom.

Land at the back of the Old Surgery in Station Road, Rippingale, where the proposed plans are for. Photo: Google Maps
The application states it will provide a “much needed home” for a family.

It says there will be minimal effect to the front of Station Street and “meets an identifiable need”.

The outline for the proposed caravans. Photo: SKDC
The block plan for the site. Photo: SKDC
The site has existing access via Station Street, and is predicted to result in minimal traffic.

There is also “good visibility” to both sides of the site.

