Plans submitted to change land in Rippingale into site for traveller family
Plans could see former developed land turned into a site for a traveller family.
Applicants Mr and Mrs Simms are asking to change land to the back of the Old Surgery in Station Street, Rippingale, into a site for a static caravan and touring caravan for one traveller family.
They also want to carry out works on the existing building there to turn it into a dayroom.
The application states it will provide a “much needed home” for a family.
It says there will be minimal effect to the front of Station Street and “meets an identifiable need”.
The site has existing access via Station Street, and is predicted to result in minimal traffic.
There is also “good visibility” to both sides of the site.