A landscape gardener who denies raping a woman in her Bourne home said he only visited the address for ten minutes to provide a quote for some fencing.

Jason Coe, 49, of Deeping St James Road, Northborough, has pleaded not guilty to a single charge of rape which is alleged to have occurred on 29 November 2021.

Mr Coe also denies a second offence of assault by penetration against the same complainant, who can not be named, on the same date.

Lincoln Crown Court

The prosecution allege both incidents occurred in the hallway of the woman's home after Mr Coe attended at the property on the afternoon of Monday 29 November, 2021.

But Mr Coe told a jury at Lincoln Crown Court that he only attended at the property after being asked to provide a quote for some fencing a week earlier.

Giving evidence from the witness box, Mr Coe said he went to the address after finishing his day's work at another property in Bourne.

Mr Coe said the woman "looked glazed" when she answered the door.

"She was looking through me," Mr Coe explained.

"I said 'it's Jason come to do the fence quote.' She said 'that's right, I thought you'd forgot.' "

"We went straight down the hallway," Mr Coe said. "During that walk she asked if I wanted a coffee and I said 'yes please.' "

Mr Coe said they had the coffee in the kitchen.

"We briefly spoke about the fence and why she wanted the fence," Mr Coe added. "She said she did not get on with her neighbours."

Mr Coe said the woman then showed him a video on her phone of the neighbours being abusive.

"I said 'you need to contact the police.' "

The prosecution allege Mr Coe forced himself on the woman in her hallway.

But Mr Coe denies there was any physical contact between them and said he walked straight out of the front door and then to the rear of the property to complete the quote.

Mr Coe was asked how long he spent at the property and replied: "Ten minutes, I think in my interview I said ten to twelve minutes."

The trial continues.

