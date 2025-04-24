People unsure how to save a life in an emergency are urged to attend a free CPR training session at a GP surgery.

The 90-minute course will cover CPR techniques, how to use an automated defibrillator, helping someone who is choking, basic first aid and how to recognise and manage anaphylaxis.

It is open to all adults and takes place at 9am on Saturday, May 3, at Bourne Galletly Medical Practice, 40 North Road, Bourne.

Places are limited and can be reserved by calling 01778 562200 by Monday (April 28).