A6121 road to close at Toft between Bourne and Stamford

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 16:46, 19 November 2024

The main road between two towns will close this weekend.

Drivers will need to reroute journeys that use the A6121 between Bourne and Stamford because of roadworks at Toft taking place on Saturday (November 23) and Sunday (November 24).

The diversion, using A-roads, is on the A1175 between Stamford and Market Deeping, and the A15 between Market Deeping and Bourne.

The A6121 will be closed. Google Maps
Stamford Christmas market from 10am to 5pm on Sunday is expected to attract visitors from further afield into the town.

