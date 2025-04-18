Man, 87, to appear in court following investigation into birds of prey poisoning in Castle Bytham
Published: 08:51, 18 April 2025
| Updated: 10:26, 18 April 2025
An 87-year-old man is facing 11 charges relating to storing chemicals and using traps.
Brian Chorlton, of Morkery Lane, Castle Bytham, has been summoned to appear at Lincoln Magistrates Court following reports that birds of prey were being poisoned in the area.
He faces 11 charges relating to the unapproved or unlawful storage of the chemical Aldicarb, possession of a poisoners kit, possession and use of four pole traps.
He has been summoned to appear at Lincoln Magistrates' Court on Thursday, May 8.