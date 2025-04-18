Home   Bourne   News   Article

Man, 87, to appear in court following investigation into birds of prey poisoning in Castle Bytham

By Victoria Fear
Published: 08:51, 18 April 2025
 | Updated: 10:26, 18 April 2025

An 87-year-old man is facing 11 charges relating to storing chemicals and using traps.

Brian Chorlton, of Morkery Lane, Castle Bytham, has been summoned to appear at Lincoln Magistrates Court following reports that birds of prey were being poisoned in the area.

He faces 11 charges relating to the unapproved or unlawful storage of the chemical Aldicarb, possession of a poisoners kit, possession and use of four pole traps.

An 87-year-old man has been summoned to appear at court PHOTO: STOCK
He has been summoned to appear at Lincoln Magistrates' Court on Thursday, May 8.

