A Bourne man will be sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court after he admitted six charges involving indecent images of children.

Paul Hallam, of Doncaster Close, pleaded guilty to three offences of making indecent photographs of children relating to 833 images in the most serious category of A, 792 category B images and 2235 category C images.

The 62-year-old also admitted three offences of distributing indecent photographs of children relating to five category A images, one category B image and 23 category C images.

Lincoln Crown Court

Michael Cranmer-Brown, defending, asked for sentence to be adjourned for medical reports on Hallam and his wife.

Mr Cranmer-Brown told the court Hallam was the carer for his wife, who had suffered a leg amputation, and also suffered from his own medical problems.

Judge James House KC granted Hallam conditional bail and adjourned sentence until September 27 at Lincoln Crown Court.

"I will adjourn your sentence until September 27," Judge House told Hallam. "I will do that to enable medical reports on you, your wife and daughter."

Judge House also made it clear that Hallam faces a custodial sentence.

"The issue is if it will be suspended or not," Judge House warned.