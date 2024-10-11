A man who admitted possessing nearly 4,000 indecent images of children has escaped an immediate jail sentence.

Paul Hallam, 62, of Doncaster Close, Bourne, also pleaded guilty to distributing a small number of indecent images.

Lincoln Crown Court heard Hallam was arrested after police attended at his home on September 17, 2020.

Lincoln Crown Court

Lisa Hardy, prosecuting, told the court Hallam was noticed to be tapping a Samsung mobile phone against his leg and refused a request to stop.

Miss Hardy said the phone was seized from Hallam along with a number of different devices.

At the scene Hallam remarked: "I don't know anything about it."

During interview Hallam denied any involvement with indecent images and stated while his phone was bought new it may have been hacked.

But forensic analysis of five devices seized from Hallam revealed 833 indecent images of children in the most serious category of A, 792 category B images and 2,235 category C images.

There was also evidence of Hallam distributing five category A images, one category B images and 23 category C images.

The court heard Hallam had no similar previous convictions and was the principal carer for his wheelchair-bound wife, his adult daughter and his father who was in a care home.

Passing sentence Judge James House KC made it clear anyone distributing indecent images of children must expect a custodial sentence.

"Any of these images are abhorrent to all right minded people," Judge House told Hallam.

"You no doubt viewed some of these repeatedly and took sexual gratification from them."

But Judge House said he would take an alternative course because of the substantial impact a jail sentence would have on Hallam's wife and daughter.

Hallam was sentenced to two years imprisonment suspended for two years.

He must also complete 60 rehabiltation activity requirement days and notify as a sex offender for 10 years.