Police were called to a town centre after reports of an assault involving a man with a hammer.

Officers attended North Street in Bourne just after 1pm yesterday (Monday, July 15) following a report of a man with a hammer.

Witnesses said a man was assaulted and fell to the floor during the altercation.

Police tape

The hammer was not used in the assault, according to a spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police.

Joseph Green, 37, of Burghley Court in Bourne has been charged with common assault and possession on an offensive weapon.

He has been released on conditional bail to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on August 1.



