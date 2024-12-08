I hope that I am not tempting fate by reporting that there has been a reduction in hare coursing in our area, writes Rippingale nature columnist Ian Misselbrook.

This barbaric and illegal “sport” in which hares are chased by greyhounds or similar breeds and ripped apart, usually for high stake betting is a blight on our countryside. The coursers show no respect for farming and drive their vehicles through standing crops, often crashing through gates and fences. Quite recently a farm worker who challenged them was assaulted and pursued by these thugs. However, every time I have walked in the open countryside I have seen hares and in one field I counted 14 of these fascinating animals. Testament to more pro-active policing and prosecutions.

So, hares have increased in our area, but rabbits are not doing nearly so well, however, they are showing some signs of recovering from myxomatosis or similar diseases.

Marsh harrier. Photo: Ian Misselbrook

Marsh harrier. Photo: Ian Misselbrook

Have you been enjoying the spectacle of geese and swans over our area? Although we don’t see as many pink-footed geese as around the Wash coast in Norfolk they have been very much in evidence this autumn, giving even town dwellers the opportunity to witness visible migration. “Pinkies” as they are affectionately known can easily be separated from the common resident feral greylag and Canada geese in flight by their squeaky calls and adherence to the classis v formation.

Whooper swans which winter here in the UK, mainly nest in Iceland and northern Scandinavia. Unlike our resident mute swans, which are not actually mute, but undeniably quiet, whooper swans have a loud and distinctive flight call. They really do whoop! Again, you might have seen them flying over Stamford and Bourne, but if you want to see hundreds go to Frampton Marsh, but make sure that you are there before dawn! The swans roost close to the visitor centre overnight but as dawn breaks they take off and the noise is incredible. Recently I arrived at Witham Mouth to do the wetland bird survey before dawn and I was greeted by the clamour of hundreds of whooper swans. It was a magical experience.

Whooper swan family. Photo: Ian Misselbrook

Whooper swans. Photo: Ian Misselbrook

Winter is the perfect season to catch up with raptors (birds of prey) as our own resident population is boosted by arrivals from further north. Merlins and hen harriers that nest on moors and mountains winter on our coast and some venture inland; particularly to the fens. Marsh harriers that at one time migrated south, now reside here and roost communally. Harriers are big birds of prey, longer winged than buzzards and lack the distinctive fork tail of red kites. They can be found around the coast, but also in the fens and near bodies of water such as Rutland Water.