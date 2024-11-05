A day at the horses has cost a painter and decorator his driving licence.

Michael Gaskin was found to be almost twice the legal drink-drive limit when police spotted his Ford Transit van clip the kerb as it drove by at 2am in Bourne on September 29.

“Police were driving along Cherry Holt Road when the saw the defendant in a white van coming towards them on the opposite side of the road,” prosecutor Lottie Tyler told Boston Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Boston Magistrates' Court

“As it started to turn the near side front wheel clipped the kerb.”

Ms Tyler added that Gaskin, 62, told officers he had ‘had a couple of beers that evening’ after being stopped.

He gave a reading of 68 micrograms per 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Police carried out a roadside breath test

Defending Gaskin, of Betjeman Close, Bourne, Philippa Chatterton said her client had used alcohol to deal with a family bereavement.

“The defendant had gone to Market Rasen races with friends,” she added.

“His wife was meant to drop him off at a pre-arranged pick-up point, but couldn’t so he made the decision to drive himself.

“He intended to walk home after being dropped off but got home later than anticipated.”

Miss Chatterton added Gaskin made the decision to drive after becoming ‘worried’ about his work van following ‘a spate of vehicle and parts thefts in the area’.

The court was told Gaskin, a self-employed painter and decorator who receives as RAF pension, was now contemplating giving up work after his driving ban.

Magistrates disqualified him from driving for 18 months, which could be reduced by 18 weeks if he completes the drink driver rehabilitation course.

Gaskin was also fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 victim surcharge.