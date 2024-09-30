A mum-of-two who came through major cancer surgery is marking a milestone in her recovery with an event to give back to the charity that helped her.

Hannah Dring, 35, was diagnosed with breast cancer in October 2019 and hopes to raise around £10,000 for CoppaFeel through a fundraising ball next spring.

She wants to hear from businesses who would like to donate raffle and auction prizes for the event which will be held at Thetford Farm Estate's newly-renovated wedding and conferencing barn, in Baston.

Hannah Dring with husband Dan and their two sons Dylan and Henry

It has been planned for Saturday, April 26 to tie in with a major landmark in her recovery following two lots of major surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

“Hopefully, touch wood, I’ll be five years clear on the first of May which is why we’re holding this event this so close to that date,” said Hannah, from Bourne.

“I’ve almost been a little bit afraid to celebrate too much.

“I like to mark these milestones, but at the same time I almost don’t like to shout too loud as I get scared the universe is listening!”

Hannah had two lots major surgery during her battle with breast cancer

A Thetford Farm spokesperson added: “At Thetford Farm Estate, we believe in the power of community and that is why we are so proud to support Hannah in this fantastic event, raising awareness, funds and helping others through her own experience for CoppaFeel.”

Hannah was a primary school teacher and a mum to two young sons when she received the shattering news.

Just as she and husband Dan were coming to terms with her diagnosis and treatment plan, came another blow.

“In early 2020 I was due to have a double mastectomy with implants, but then covid hit,” Hannah recalled.

Hannah has volunteered for breast cancer charity CoppaFeel for the last three years

“I was only allowed to have part of my surgery done at the time, which was to remove the cancerous side, and ended up having different reconstruction plans.

“You’re not allowed to have surgery within a year of having radiotherapy to let everything settle and heal.”

After eight months on the waiting list she was booked in at Addenbrooke’s for new DIEP reconstruction surgery, but then caught covid which caused a further delay until 2022.

Hannah Dring pictured treatment in early 2020 with Dylan and Henry, then aged 18 months and three, respectively

The surgery was successful and the body has healed after a long six-month recovery span, but life after serious illness can leave other less detectable scars.

“I’m now doing OK, but the mental health side of things takes a lot longer to navigate,” she said.

“Living with life after cancer is anxiety-fuelled. Learning to trust your body again is a big step.”

Hannah with Dylan and Henry

Having put a post on Facebook last week advertising for table sponsors and prizes, Hannah has been stunned by the response, with pledges received to sponsor all of the tables.

“I’ve been blown away by the level of support offered,” she said.

“I’ve had a lot of well wishers, and a lot of people contacting about sponsoring tables or donating raffle and auction prizes, so it’s been overwhelming.”

Hannah with husband Dan

Initial interest suggests the £10,000 target will be hit - although raising awareness of Coppafeel’s work is a twin aim of the event.

Hannah, who now works as a family learning tutor for Lincolnshire County Council, was determined to ‘make the best of the worst situation’ and started a blog on life with cancer shortly after diagnosis.

She also began volunteering with CoppaFeel in 2021 and regularly visits schools and colleges to promote their message of body awareness and the importance of early detection.

“I don’t think the breast awareness message was drilled in as much as it could have been when I was growing up,” said Hannah.

“So I wanted to join CoppaFeel because they’re aiming at young people.

“At a young age you think you’re invincible, and that this won’t happen to you, but it does happen and unfortunately it’s more common than you think.

“Everyone has breast tissue and everyone needs to be checking regularly and making it part of their routine.

She added: “It’s also about not being scared to follow up with a GP if you do find something, because most of the time it’s normal changes and it isn’t cancer. But it’s better to be safe than sorry.

“I was lucky, I did detect it early and it hadn’t spread to any of my lymph nodes or anything like that, so early detection is the best form of defence.”