A busy road is blocked to traffic as the result of an overturned tractor.

Lincolnshire Police says its officers are currently dealing with the incident on the A6121 at Toft — causing issues between Witham on the Hill and Bourne as a result.

A force spokesman said the road is covered in grain, making it unsafe to pass.

The overturned tractor. Photo: Becky Dean

They added: “Please avoid the area if you can.”