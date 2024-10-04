Home   Bourne   News   Article

Overturned tractor at A6121 in Toft leaves busy route blocked between Bourne and Stamford

By Andrew Brookes
Published: 17:59, 04 October 2024
 | Updated: 20:04, 04 October 2024

A busy road is blocked to traffic as the result of an overturned tractor.

Lincolnshire Police says its officers are currently dealing with the incident on the A6121 at Toft — causing issues between Witham on the Hill and Bourne as a result.

A force spokesman said the road is covered in grain, making it unsafe to pass.

The overturned tractor. Photo: Becky Dean
They added: “Please avoid the area if you can.”

