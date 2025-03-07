Two people were today found guilty of unlawfully killing Kyle Marshall with a machete in a Bourne park but cleared of his murder.

A jury at Lincoln Crown Court found Reece Bruns, 21, and a youth aged 17, guilty of manslaughter after a four week trial.

Kyle Marshall

The two defendants were also found guilty of possessing a bladed article in a public place.

Jurors cleared the two defendants of murdering Mr Marshall, from Stamford, who died from a stab wound to the heart during the confrontation in Wellhead Park, Bourne, on the night of June 26 last year.

Prosecutors said there was a history of animosity between the two defendants and Mr Marshall after a member of his family was assaulted at the Bourne beer festival three weeks earlier.

Wellhead Park taped off by police on June 27

The court heard Mr Marshall had travelled from Market Deeping to confront Bruns in Wellhead Park.

Bruns was alleged to have stabbed an unarmed Mr Marshall, 37, with the machete after the youth, then aged just 16, went to fetch the weapon.

Giving evidence Bruns denied delibetately stabbing Mr Marshall and said the fatal injury was an unintended consequence as the two men scuffled in the park.

Scene at Wellhead Park off South Street, Bourne, on June 27

He also claimed that Mr Marshall was also armed with a knife and said he was acting in self defence after being scared for his life.

The youth admitted going to fetch the machete but said it was only intended to deter Mr Marshall and was not to be used for unlawful violence.

Judge Simon Hirst adjourned sentence on both defendants for probation reports but told them: "Both of you will receive sentences of custody, the only question is how long that will be."

An underwater search unit at the Wellhead Park on June 28

Both defendants were remanded into custody until May 16 when they will be sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court.

Bruns, of St Paul's Gardens, Bourne, and the youth, who can not be named because of his age, both denied the murder of Mr Marshall and a second charge of possessing a bladed article in public.