A pilot has released his fourth book in a series that looks at the ‘stories of the sky’.

Dave Unwin, who lives in Grimsthorpe, has released ‘Sky Stories 4: From Pawnees to Pterosaurs’, telling of his stories of flying over parts of Lincolnshire.

This is the fourth in his ‘Sky Stories’ series, where Dave talks about the intricacies of flying, as well as what he sees over the county.

Dave Unwin

Dave said: “I like for people to read what I do. Like an artist, I like to show people my art.

“I also think it’s nice for people to know about their area, especially as Lincolnshire where there is a lot of war heritage.

“There is a phenomenal amount of airfields around the area and it’s important for people to know about that.

Sky Stories 4: From Pawnees to Pterosaurs

“Half of the books are based on fly tests which is the one thing I do. I get to fly a lot of exciting planes like fighters and bombers as well.”

In 2020, Dave was with another test pilot in the cockpit of a 1951 Hawker Sea Fury when they crashed into a field.

As a result, he suffered three spinal fractures and a broken rib. While recovering in lockdown, he started writing the book series.

He added: “While I was recovering, I wrote a book and it did so well, I decided to write three more!”

Dave’s books are available on Amazon.