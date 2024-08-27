Plans to create a 55-hectare nature reserve - which would boost endangered fenland species by up to 30% - have been submitted.

The Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust is hoping to convert agricultural land into the Bourne Fen Nature Reserve and Wetland Ecosystem Pilot Project, which aims to also reducing flood risk and boost eco-tourism.

The project, on land near Morton, would work alongside a proposed multi-billion pound south Lincolnshire reservoir, close to Donington and Billingborough in Scredington.

How the Bourne Fen Nature Reserve is planned to look

“Presently, this is an agricultural site with agri-environment stock grazing and arable land use in approximately equal amount,” the design and access statement submitted to South Kesteven District Council’s planners explained.

“The LWT propose to use this site to work with drainage authorities and farmers in exploring working wetland landscapes and novel crops such as reeds, water farming, specialist grazing etc which are environmentally sustainable, support wildlife and return an income through differing types of paludiculture (wet agriculture on peatlands).”

The project wants to restore the area to lost peat-fenland, to become a home for a wide variety of wildlife, as well as linking up important nature reserves, creating a multi-purpose wetland which can also store water for agriculture and improve water quality for consumers.

The Bourne Fen Nature Reserve area. The red line donated the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust area with the blue line donating area controlled by the Black Sluice Internal Drainage Board

The LWT say the plan would boost Lincolnshire’s endangered fenland habitats by 30%, which would also see species such as the bittern, crane, swallowtail butterfly and greater water parsnip return to the area.

“Sitting in between our nature reserves of Willow Tree Fen and Baston Fen, it offers the opportunity to restore and reconnect Lincolnshire’s lost fenland,” Tammy Smalley, head of conservation at the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust said.

Find out about planning applications that affect you at the Public Notice Portal

It is also hoped that the reserve would play its part in reducing flood risk and improve the local eco-tourism economy.

The current site of the proposed Bourne Fen Nature Reserve

Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust secured a Biffa Award grant of £750,000 to create a new wet fenland at Bourne North Fen.

Access would be via nearby Twenty.

Find out about planning applications that affect you at the Public Notice Portal

If proposals are passed it is planned to carry out the work in two phases.

The Bourne Fen Nature Reserve location

Restoring ground water tables and wetland habitats would take place between 2024 and 2025, while creating links to adjacent water systems – potentially water polishing via an inlet sluice, through reedbeds and back into main river via a solar pump - between 2025 and 2027.

The works would primarily be conducted and/or overseen by the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust (LWT) & Black Sluice Internal Drainage Board (BSIDB) and their contractors.

What do you think? Let us know your views in the comments below…