A parcel of agricultural land could be turned into a depot, if plans are approved.

John Furlong, managing director of civil engineering and groundworks firm JJ Mac, has applied for permission from South Kesteven District Council to expand his farming site in Spalding Road, Bourne.

The existing JJ Mac site is used for storage of equipment and includes a small workshop area to service and repair machinery.

JJ Mac Farming in Spalding Road, Bourne. Photo: Google

Due to the size of modern machinery, Mr Furlong wants to expand the yard onto land east of the site, which would allow his business to increase capacity.

The land was used to grow crops until November 2016 but since then hasn’t been harvested and is predominantly uncultivated grassland.

