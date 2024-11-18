Home   Bourne   News   Article

Police attend two-vehicle incident at Twenty, near Bourne

By Duncan Browne
-
Published: 11:10, 18 November 2024
 | Updated: 12:39, 18 November 2024

Police were called to an incident involving two vehicles outside a rugby club.

Officers were called to Spalding Road in Twenty, close to Bourne Rugby Club yesterday evening (Sunday, November 17).

The incident took place on Spalding Road, near Bourne Rugby Club. Image: Google
No injuries were reported.

“Incident 334 of November 17 refers to a two-vehicle incident just outside of Bourne Rugby Club on the A151 Spalding Road, Twenty in Bourne, which was reported to us at 5.51pm,” a Lincolnshire Police statement said.

