A pumpkin cannon proved to be one of the star attractions at a Halloween event.

Bowthorpe Park Farm hosted a week of spooky fun to coincide with Lincolnshire’s half term school holidays.

Visitors were able to browse the pumpkin patch and choose one to carve as well as taking aim with the cannon. They also listened to spooky tales from storyteller Mark Fraser, jumped in a straw pit and tackled a bale maze.

Jack Hames, George Hames and Hattie McLean carve their pumpkins. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Farmer George Blanchard said: “We’ve been running the Halloween event for about five years now and it’s always popular. The new pumpkin cannon went down really well this year and everyone loved the storyteller.

“The weekend was particularly busy and we were overwhelmed by the number of people who came along. We’ll definitely be running the Halloween event again next year.”

Visitors also enjoyed meeting some of the farm’s animals and viewing its 1000-year-old oak tree.

William Jones-Markham, five, enjoying the activities. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Lucy and Sofia dressed for the occasion. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Mark Fraser tells spooky stories. Photo: Chris Lowndes

What are you doing to celebrate Halloween? Let us know in the comments below.