Baston’s Firework Extravaganza lit up the skies with a Robbie Williams-themed display

By Bridie Short
-
Bridie.Short@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 13:38, 05 November 2024

A Robbie Williams-themed fireworks display lit up the skies over a village to celebrate Bonfire Night.

Organisers of Baston’s Fireworks Extravaganza pulled out all the stops to try and top the success of last year’s display – which incorporated an ABBA-theme.

During this year’s event families were able to take a ride on a variety of funfair rides, taste test a diverse range of cuisines in the food court. They also enjoyed the Robbie Williams-themed display - which was created by Deeping St Nicholas based- Pyrovision, which is known for choreographing firework displays for clients such as The Royal Family and The Edinburgh Tattoo.

Evie, 6, and Connor, 4, Patrickson
Evie, 6, and Connor, 4, Patrickson
Previous events have drawn crowds of 3,500 people
Previous events have drawn crowds of 3,500 people
Esme, 9, and sister Clara, 5, Lyle
Esme, 9, and sister Clara, 5, Lyle
Deeping St Nicholas- based Pyrovision, designed the firework display
Deeping St Nicholas- based Pyrovision, designed the firework display
Crowds gathered to watch the Robbie Williams-themed display
Crowds gathered to watch the Robbie Williams-themed display
Families had a great time
Families had a great time
Visitors enjoyed the funfair and food court
Visitors enjoyed the funfair and food court
Charlie, 3, and John Tunnrad
Charlie, 3, and John Tunnrad
This year's event had a Robbie Williams- theme
This year's event had a Robbie Williams- theme

Some of the iconic tracks visitors could sing-along to included ‘Angels’ and ‘Rock DJ’.

The event took place at Brudenell Playing Fields and all of the money raised will be reinvested back into the community.

Did you attend this year’s event? Let us know what you thought in the comments below…

