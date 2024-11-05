A Robbie Williams-themed fireworks display lit up the skies over a village to celebrate Bonfire Night.

Organisers of Baston’s Fireworks Extravaganza pulled out all the stops to try and top the success of last year’s display – which incorporated an ABBA-theme.

During this year’s event families were able to take a ride on a variety of funfair rides, taste test a diverse range of cuisines in the food court. They also enjoyed the Robbie Williams-themed display - which was created by Deeping St Nicholas based- Pyrovision, which is known for choreographing firework displays for clients such as The Royal Family and The Edinburgh Tattoo.

Evie, 6, and Connor, 4, Patrickson

Previous events have drawn crowds of 3,500 people

Esme, 9, and sister Clara, 5, Lyle

Deeping St Nicholas- based Pyrovision, designed the firework display

Crowds gathered to watch the Robbie Williams-themed display

Families had a great time

Visitors enjoyed the funfair and food court

Charlie, 3, and John Tunnrad

This year's event had a Robbie Williams- theme

Some of the iconic tracks visitors could sing-along to included ‘Angels’ and ‘Rock DJ’.

The event took place at Brudenell Playing Fields and all of the money raised will be reinvested back into the community.

