Baston’s Firework Extravaganza lit up the skies with a Robbie Williams-themed display
A Robbie Williams-themed fireworks display lit up the skies over a village to celebrate Bonfire Night.
Organisers of Baston’s Fireworks Extravaganza pulled out all the stops to try and top the success of last year’s display – which incorporated an ABBA-theme.
During this year’s event families were able to take a ride on a variety of funfair rides, taste test a diverse range of cuisines in the food court. They also enjoyed the Robbie Williams-themed display - which was created by Deeping St Nicholas based- Pyrovision, which is known for choreographing firework displays for clients such as The Royal Family and The Edinburgh Tattoo.
Some of the iconic tracks visitors could sing-along to included ‘Angels’ and ‘Rock DJ’.
The event took place at Brudenell Playing Fields and all of the money raised will be reinvested back into the community.
Did you attend this year’s event? Let us know what you thought in the comments below…